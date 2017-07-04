3 men rescued after boat takes on water in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — The harbormaster in Marshfield rescued three men Monday afternoon after their boat took on water.

Three friends were scuba diving about 2 miles offshore when they said the back of their boat started to take on water. Matt Hillburg managed to climb back on the boat and call for help.

“Our coolers were flying out, dive bags were falling out, stuff was swimming out to sea,” said Hillberg.

Rich Hoefer was still diving underwater and said he did not know what was going on until he came up for air and found the harbormaster on the scene.

All three men and the boat were rescued. The divers said the only thing lost from the boat was a case of beer.

The harbormaster said the men did nothing wrong and the cause of the boat taking on water may have been a freak wave or even an issue with the line.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)