3 now charged in connection with missing dirt biker

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — State police say a third arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Connecticut teenager who went missing on his dirt bike last month.

Police say 19-year-old David Howard of Sterling was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution and interfering with a police officer. Howard was released on $125,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 10.

Investigators say 18-year-old Todd “TJ” Allen went out on his dirt bike in Sterling on Dec. 26 and disappeared. His body was found Jan. 13.

Nineteen-year-old Kevin Weismore is charged with stabbing Allen during a marijuana deal. Weismore told police he acted in self-defense after Allen pulled a gun.

A third man, 18-year-old Dustin Warren faced a court appearance Monday on the same charges as Howard.

