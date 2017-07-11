3 NY men busted with 20,000 bags of heroin, Mass. State Police say

HOLYOKE, MA (WHDH) - Three men from New York’s Bronx neighborhood are facing serious drug charges after Massachusetts State Police say troopers caught them with 13 pounds of heroin early Tuesday morning in Holyoke.

Erik Batista-Reyes, Felix Cerrategil, and Gesler Echavarria, all 20 years of age, were stopped around 12:30 a.m. on Route 391 near Exit 6 for what police called a “motor vehicle violation.”

Police say a search of the vehicle yielded 400 half-packs of heroin containing an estimated 20,000 bags, with an approximate weight of 5,900 grams. They say the bags were stamped with the words “Grey Goose” in blue ink.

The three men were arrested on heroin trafficking charges, among other violations. They were slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Chicopee District Court.

