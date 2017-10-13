3 people hospitalized, 4 dogs rescued after Plymouth carbon monoxide leak

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — Three people were hospitalized and four dogs were rescued Friday morning following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Plymouth.

Jason Nali said a family member was on the phone with his aunt and grandmother and noticed his grandmother sounded confused. Nali said his family member rushed over to the home on Gable Lane to check on them.

Nali said his grandmother was confused and delirious and his aunt was unable to get out of bed. His uncle was also complaining of having chest pains. Police said there was a carbon monoxide leak at the house.

Emergency crews responded just after 10:30 a.m. and the victims were taken to Beth Israel Hospital. While the two women will be released Friday night, Nali’s uncle is being kept overnight due to heart issues.

Four dogs were also taken from the home. They were taken to animal shelter, where their carbon monoxide levels are being monitored.

Firefighters said the leak was caused when the residents turned on the home’s heating system.

