3 people shot in Boston’s South End section

BOSTON (WHDH) - Violence erupted at the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Monday.

Police say two women and one man were shot. All of the victims were over the age of 25.

“The females, it appears they were hit by birdshot,” said BPD Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross. “The male victim, probably from a larger caliber firearm.”

Police say a Northeastern University officer heard the shots. Police rushed to the scene and flooded the streets to start their investigation. They blocked nearby streets and taped off a large section of the area.

Police say they went up and down the streets looking for evidence. Authorities secured the area and are now working to identify those responsible and the motive behind the shootings.

“We are looking for any and all witnesses,” said Gross.

Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and they are expected to be okay.

