3 people shot in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Violence erupted at the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Monday.

Police say three people, two women and one man, were shot. All of the victims were over the age of 25.

“The females, it appears they were hit by birdshot,” said BPD Superintendent in Chief William Gross, “and the male victim, probably from a larger caliber firearm.”

Police say a Northeastern University officer heard the shots. That is when police rushed to the scene and flooded the streets to start their investigation. They blocked nearby streets and taped off a large section of the area.

Police say they went up and down the streets looking for evidence.

“And for public safety as well,” said Gross. “We don’t want a kid to find something where they can hurt themselves.”

Once the scene was safe and secure, their investigation shifted and now they are trying to find out who did this and why.

“We are looking for any and all witnesses,” said Gross, “and interviewing people on scene to see if they are suspects or witnesses.”

Police say all three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and they are expected to be okay.

