3 people shot in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Police were on the scene Friday night after they said three people were shot in Milford.

The shootings happened in an apartment on Pheasant Circle. Police said everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

One man was shot in the finger, one was shot in the foot and the last was grazed in the head. The man shot in the head was taken to a hospital in Worcester while the other two were taken to local hospitals.

