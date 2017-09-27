3 rescued after boat capsizes off coast of Salem

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Three people were pulled from the water Wednesday off the coast of Salem after a boat took on water and capsized.

The boat owner says he had just purchased the boat and decided to take it out for the first time with two friends. Things instead went horribly wrong.

Those on board the 28-foot vessel tried to bale water as the boat started to sink, but it overturned, leaving them stranded.

Fortunately, the captain was able to radio for help. No injuries were reported.

All of the boaters lost wallets, shoes and other belongings.

The owner told 7News that he did not have insurance on the boat.

