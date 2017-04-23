3 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on New Hampshire highway

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities say three people were seriously injured Sunday in a wrong-way crash on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway between exits 1 and 2, and found one vehicle that had slammed head-on into another vehicle.

Three people were found trapped inside the damaged vehicles with severe injuries. Authorities say they had to be cut out of the wreckage. Two medical helicopters were called to the scene.

The highway was shut down for a period of time to allow the helicopters space to land.

One man was taken to Lahey Clinic. Two women were flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

The names of the victims were not released.

The crash is under investigation.

