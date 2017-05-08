3 shot at Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police in Providence are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning.

Officials say the men were shot outside club LUV around 2 a.m.

Two of the three victims were released, the third remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting is the result of a fight inside the club.

The club was ordered to remain closed for an additional 72 hours until another meeting can be held on Wednesday.

