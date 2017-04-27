3 staff members at Lawrence school accused of inappropriate behavior

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Three staff members at a Lawrence high school are off the job due to allegations of inappropriate behavior in three separate incidents.

Central Catholic High School fired Director of Curriculum and Instruction Andrew Nikonchuk on Wednesday. In a statement, the school said a member of the class of 2008 came forward last week and claimed Nikonchuk drugged and raped him in 2006.

The school said the alleged incident did not happen on school property and no other accusers have come forward. The school said the allegations were reported to Lowell Police and they remain under investigation.

A man identifying himself at Nikonchuk’s father told 7News off-camera that his son “didn’t do it.” He said it is painful to see his son suffer like this because he has dedicated his life to Central Catholic High School.

Nikonchuk’s lawyer told 7News he had no comment. Lowell Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney both did not comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Another faculty member is on leave because of allegations he sent inappropriate messages to a former student on social media. And a third staff member allegedly posted compromising pictures of himself on an adult website.

In a letter sent home to parents on Thursday, school officials detailed all three investigations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)