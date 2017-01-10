3 suspects at large in reported Roslindale armed robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for three suspects in the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Roslindale.

According to BPD Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross, three men robbed the Alfa gas station on Washington Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Gross said one Boston Police officer fired a single shot at the suspects after spotting the robbery and chasing them on Washington Street. No injuries were reported.

Gross said police are trying to collect information from witnesses as well as from surveillance video footage.

Roslindale residents said they were not surprised at the robbery. One man told 7News, “those things happen around here sometimes. I’m not shocked.”

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

