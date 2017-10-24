3 suspects sought in armed home invasion in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for three suspects after an armed home invasion in Methuen Tuesday night.

Police said three men wearing ski masks kicked open the door of a third floor apartment at the Union and Grove Apartments on Grove Street at around 7:30 p.m. One of the suspects had a gun and robbed the man who lives there. Neighbors said the man had just moved in about a month ago.

The suspects fled the scene in an older gray Honda sedan. No one was injured in the robbery.

