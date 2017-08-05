MIAMI (WSVN) – A woman’s cellphone was snatched out of her hands by a bicyclist as she walked across a gym parking lot.

Liliana Hurtado Ortiz was talking on her phone when she said one of three kids on bicycles managed to grab the phone before dropping it. Then, when she went to pick it up, his accomplice bumped her, causing her to fall over.

Ortiz sent pictures to 7News of her bruised and scratched back.

Surveillance video outside the Youfit gym, located near 79th Street, captured the scene at 7:45 p.m., on July 18.

We need the public's assistance in identifying the three robbery offenders below. The incident occurred on 7/18/17 at 553 NE 79 St. pic.twitter.com/6cxeBsgyOI — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 4, 2017

Ortiz said she thought she spotted her boyfriend in his car at the time of the incident.

“I went to workout, and when I came out, I saw a car, and I thought it was my boyfriend, so I walked,” Ortiz said. “When I walked, I saw three kids riding bikes. I never expected that. The little one is about 13 years old, no more. He tried to get my phone from my hand.”

Miami police are now looking for the three subjects between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.

“They saw that the victim was alone, and this was the opportunity for them,” said a City of Miami Police officer.

Ortiz doesn’t have words for the would-be muggers, but instead has some advice for their parents.

“Kick their ass,” she said, making an open-hand motion. “You have to be strong. Family have to be strong these kids.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

