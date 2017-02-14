3 teens plead guilty to setting massive Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Three teenagers charged with setting fire to an empty Springfield building that once housed a job training center have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

The fire at the former Massachusetts Career Development Institute last June took more than 24 hours to extinguish, caused $500,000 in damage, and resulted in injuries to five firefighters.

The state fire marshal and city officials say two of the teens were charged as juveniles and sentenced to juvenile detention. The length of their sentences was not disclosed.

The third was charged as a youthful offender and sentenced to 2 1/2 years in adult jail.

No names were released.

They had all been charged with setting the fire and breaking and entering.

The career center closed in 2013.

