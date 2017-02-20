3 teens rescued after falling through frozen pond in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Three teens are doing fine now after they fell into a frozen pond in Attleboro over the weekend.

The teens said they were chasing after a football when they ran onto the pond near the Elks Lodge. Two of the boys crashed through the thin ice and a girl fell in when she ran in to try and save her friends.

The boys were able to get out themselves. Rachel Sullivan, 14, was stuck in the freezing water for about 10 minutes before firefighters could come and pull her out.

“My fingers, they still feel a little rough from the ice but I’m grateful, I’m grateful. It could have been a lot worse,” said Sullivan.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

