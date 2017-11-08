SHANGHAI (WHDH) — Three UCLA basketball players are facing shoplifting charges in China.

Police arrested Liangelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Ball is the younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

All three players could face up to 10 years in prison.

UCLA’s basketball team is in China for Friday’s season opener against Georgia Tech.

