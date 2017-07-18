3 wanted for attacking elderly man during Canton home invasion

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three men wanted in connection with an armed home invasion of an elderly couple in Canton.

Officers responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to the Woodfield Commons apartment complex on Arboretum Way for a report of an armed home invasion involving multiple suspects. Police said three Hispanic men forcibly entered the couple’s home and pistol-whipped a 71-year-old man.

Police said the men were searching for another member of the family and that they also demanded money. It is not clear if anything was taken from the home.

“We don’t think it was random. They asked specifically for a person’s name,” said Canton Police Chief Ken Berkowitz. “We think they came from Boston for a specific reason.”

The men, who were all dressed in hoodies, fled the area in what police believe was a black Chrysler Pacifica. Canton police are working with Boston police in an effort to identify the suspects.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening head injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

