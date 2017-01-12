3 wanted in Bridgewater home invasion and kidnapping

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for three men who allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man.

Police said the suspects broke into an apartment on Spring Street in Bridgewater and blindfolded a man inside, forcing him to leave at gunpoint. They then allegedly drove him to several ATMs and forced him to withdraw money from his account.

The man was then reportedly pistol-whipped with a gun and dropped off at the Seasons convenience store in Randolph on North Main Street. Witnesses said he was covered in blood. The man was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Surveillance cameras at one of the ATMs caught a glimpse of one of the suspects. Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Bridgewater Police at 508-697-6118.

