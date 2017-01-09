3 wanted in Roslindale convenience store robbery

ROSLINDALE (WHDH) — Police are looking for three suspects on the run after they robbed a convenience store in Roslindale.

The robbery happened at the Alfa gas station on Washington Street. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

A Boston Police officer pursued the men as they ran up Washington Street and police said he fired a single shot at the suspects. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

