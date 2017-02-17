3-year-old boy killed, several others hurt in Lowell fire

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy was killed Friday morning when a massive fire ripped through a multi-family home in Lowell.

Firefighters responded at around 6:30 a.m. to a home on Parker Street and found it engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

The boy was pulled from the burning home and rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Family members identified him as 3-year-old Hunter Knox.

Officials said the boy was in a back bedroom on the second floor of the home when the fire broke out. They said firefighters struggled to get to him because the flames were said to be too intense.

“Unfortunately, the firefighters were not able to get in their because of the heat and heavy fire coming up the basement stairs,” fire chief Jeffrey Winward said. “Despite their heroic efforts, the child died.”

When fire crews arrived, many residents were outside of the home and informed firefighters about a child that was unaccounted for.

Even though the fire was raging, crews went in, found the child, pulled him out and performed CPR. Three other people, including an 8-year-old boy and his father, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Ryan said they suffered “moderate” injuries.

“The firefighters were heroes,” said City Manager Kevin Murphy. One firefighter was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Ryan said the cause of the fire will be thoroughly investigated. The building’s history will be examined. Officials do not believe the fire was suspicious.

A gofundme page has been set up to benefit the victim’s family.

