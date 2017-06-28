3-year-old boy reunited with mother after kidnapping; father in custody

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A missing three-year-old boy has been found safe in Lynn after he was kidnapped from his home Wednesday morning by his father, Massachusetts State Police say.

Authorities launched a massive, multi-hour search for Rosba Taylor, 25, after police say he kidnapped the child around 9 a.m. and fled in an SUV after assaulting the child’s mother at a home on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth,

Taylor was found on State Street after police spotted his SUV, which had a broken windshield and Cape Cod plates. He was taken into custody.

The toddler, Kyrie Taylor, was not harmed and appeared to be in good spirits following the incident.

An amber alert was not issued because authorities say the incident did not meet the usual criteria needed to warrant one.

Taylor was booked in Lynn and returned to Plymouth to face charges. Police say Taylor was once a resident of the city.

“I’m shocked,” Taylor’s grandfather told 7News. “Something drastic must have happened for this to happen.”

The boy was released into the custody of his mother.

The incident is under investigation.

Here from Plymouth’s police chief in the video below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)