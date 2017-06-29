3-year-old safe after being kidnapped by father

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - 3-year-old Kyrie Taylor is back at home and in his mother’s arms after police say the boy’s father kidnapped him.

That supposed kidnapping prompted a statewide search on Wednesday that lasted nearly three hours.

Taylor was found on State Street after police spotted his father’s SUV, which had a broken windshield and Cape Cod plates. He was taken into custody.

“I believe the officers on the street observed the car,” said Lt. Micahel Kmeic of the Lynn Police, “after the bolo was put out and the type of vehicle it was.”

Lt. Kmeic led the toddler by hand into the police station after he was located and the boy’s father, 25-year-old Rosba ‘Randy’ Taylor was taken into custody.

“This is not Randy,” said the suspect’s grandfather, Ernie Panias. “Something would drastically have to happen for him to go to this extreme and do something. He’s a good kid, a hard working kid.”

Randy does not have custody of his son but police say on Wednesday morning he showed up at the Algonquin Heights housing complex with two other men looking for little Kyrie.

The chief said that Randy had a fight with his ex.

Authorities never officially issued an amber alert, but state police said they were just about to make that move when officers found the child safe in Lynn.

Kyrie’s dad is now in custody while the boy and his mom are back in their apartment.

