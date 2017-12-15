3-year-old taken off life support after mother’s boyfriend accused of child abuse

PHOENIX (WHDH) – A 3-year-old girl has died after police said her mother’s boyfriend abused the child.

According to Fox 4, the family took the toddler off life support on Wednedsay. Three-year-old Morgan Koepp suffered multiple bruises and broken ribs, including an infection.

Police arrested 33-year-old Sidney Landers on child abuse charges.

“My other daughter called me and told me that Morgan Koepp got beat up,” said family member Tim Williams to Fox 4.

According to police, Landers was frustrated while changing Morgan’s diapers, held his hand over Morgan’s mouth and used force while changing her with the intent to not cause injuries.

