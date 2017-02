WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Route 128 in Wakefield is closed due to a massive pile-up.

Investigators say 30-50 cars were involved due to icy road conditions.

State Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

Crews are on the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

