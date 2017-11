(WHDH) — 30-people in Colombia worked on an elephant’s root canal on a cracked tusk.

Tantor, the elephant, was operated on at the Barranquilla Zoo by American and Colombian doctors.

The zoo launched a crowd-funding campaign to pay for the costly surgery.

Tantor is said to be doing well.

