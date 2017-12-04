30 vehicle break-ins reported in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A large amount of vehicle break-ins over the weekend has police reminding residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuable items in cars overnight.

Police say 30 vehicles were broken into, mostly in the area of East Braintree. Police say a suspect was located on Cedarcliff Road, but after a pursuit through several back yards, they were unable to catch the person.

Items taken from vehicles included loose change, sunglasses, and cologne. Other vehicles reportedly were just “rummaged through.”

Police are reminding residents to make the locking of your vehicle a #9PMRoutine, not to leave valuables in your car overnight, and to report suspicious activity immediately.

