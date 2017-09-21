32M lethal doses of fentanyl , heroin, cocaine seized in record drug bust

NEW YORK CITY (WHDH) — Authorities say up to 32 million lethal doses of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, with a street value of over $30 million, were seized in a record drug bust in New York City.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Monday the seizure of nearly 270 pounds of drugs, including over 140 pounds of pure fentanyl, as a result of two investigations.

Officials say DEA agents and NYPD detectives raided an apartment building in Kew Gardens, Queens, on Aug. 1 and a vehicle in the Bronx on Sept. 5, which resulted in the arrests of four individuals.

The bust marked the largest fentanyl seizure ever recorded in New York City. Authorities say the fentanyl could have yielded about 32 million lethal doses.

Of the 97 packages of narcotics recovered, fentanyl was present in 86 of them, according to an NYPD lab analysis. Some was found to be mixed with heroin, the synthetic opioid tramadol and the tranquilizer ketamine.

“The NYPD has been successful in drug interdiction to date, but this seizure goes down in history as a milestone in the ongoing fight against fentanyl. This case demonstrates our Department’s deep commitment to protecting the public from drug cartels that seek to profit at the expense of our citizens,” said Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

Rogelio Alvarado-Robles, Blanca Flores-Solis, Edwin Guzman and Manuel Rivera-Santana are all facing a slew of serious charges.

