33 arrested during Boston protest to appear in court

BOSTON (AP) – Thirty-three people taken into custody in and around the Boston Common over the weekend are headed to court this week.

The arrests – mostly for disorderly conduct – were made Saturday as an estimated 40,000 counterprotesters gathered while a small, conservative “free speech rally” was taking place.

Prosecutors say arraignments will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley says a “small number of people went beyond the bounds of safe behavior,” during the events on the Common.

Otherwise, Conley says marchers, protest organizers and police deserve praise for keeping the city peaceful and safe. He says Boston sent a strong message against bigotry and racism.

Organizers of the free speech rally say the event was mischaracterized and that it accomplished its purpose.

