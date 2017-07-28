33-foot humpback whale washes up on Cape Cod beach

EASTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A massive humpback whale washed up Thursday night on a Cape Cod Beach.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the 33-foot whale was found around 6 p.m. on the shore in Eastham.

Boaters about three miles off Cape Cod spotted the whale Thursday morning floating in the water.

Officials say a research team has been sent to the beach to conduct a necropsy Friday on the adult, female whale.

It’s not clear which specific humpback the whale is.

