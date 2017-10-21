38,000 Disney World employees rallied in Orlando, FL for pay increase

Nearly 38,000 Disney World employees rallied outside of the park in Orlando, Florida this week.

The employees are pushing for a pay increase from $10 to $15 per hour.

Police were called to break up the rally which lasted two hours.

Disney officials said they agree with their ‘cast members’ and said they do deserve a raise.

Pay negotiations between the employees and the company will continue next week.

