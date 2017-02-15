3rd Agawam officer in court after beating suspect in jail cell

generic_court_gavel

Agawam, MA (WHDH) — There are new details about an Agawam officer who was fired in connection with the beating of a suspect inside a jail cell.

The third officer relieved of duty is fighting to get his job back.

A hearing took place yesterday and a decision is expected in May.

Two other officers were re-instated after they allegedly used excessive force against a man they arrested at Six Flags last June.

