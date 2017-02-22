3rd suspect arrested in R.I diaper heist

There are new details on a diaper heist that happened in Rhode island.

Officers have arrested a third suspect in connection with the crime.

Investigators say the 44-year-old leased the building that stored 800 boxes of stolen diapers.

Two other men were arrested last week after police say they sold a truck full of diapers that were supposed to be delivered to an Amazon distribution center in Fall River.

