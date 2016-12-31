3rd victim dies following Easton car crash

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - Three people are dead and one person injured after a car crash in Easton Friday evening.

Police said two cars slammed head-on into each other on Depot Street. One car had three people inside and the other had just the driver.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where one died Saturday morning. Two other people were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known yet how fast the cars were traveling. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

