4 arrested after months-long drug investigation

Two people were charged Wednesday with possession of crack cocaine and Oxycodone. One of the two also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and had an outstanding warrant from the Concord Police Department for opium possession. He was held on $75,000 cash bail. The other was held on $25,000 cash bail. They faced arraignment Thursday; it wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

Two others were charged with sale of a controlled drug and released on bail.