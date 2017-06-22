4 charged with moving drugs from Massachusetts to Maine

SANFORD, Maine (AP) – Police have arrested four men accused of bringing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from Massachusetts to Maine.

Police say three Massachusetts men, two from Lowell and one from Lawrence, were arrested Tuesday night as they arrived in Maine. Investigators say they found drugs hidden in the engine compartment of their rental car.

Police say the men were bringing the drugs to a Sanford, Maine, man to sell locally. He was arrested earlier Tuesday when police say they found drugs, guns and suspected drug proceeds in his home.

Officers seized nearly three pounds of drugs estimated to be worth $140,000.

All four men were charged with drug trafficking.

