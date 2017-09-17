4 children taken to Colorado by father have been found safe

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Four children from New Hampshire taken to Colorado by their father have been located.

Police in Colorado say they recognized the father’s car on Saturday. Matthew Giovanditto, 30, of Taunton, was not arrested and does not face any charges.

Authorities say the children are now in the care of relatives in Colorado Springs.

The four children were reported missing by their mother on Friday. She told police her ex-husband had driven their children to Colorado, and was refusing to bring them home.

The mother has full custody, but she and Giovanditto agreed the children could be taken for a short time. She told 7News Sunday that she is on her way to Colorado to reunite with the children.

Giovanditto told 7News he thinks the situation was blown out of proportion.

UPDATE: The mother of the 4 children is now on her way from NH to CO to pickup her kids who are now at her cousin's house. #7News pic.twitter.com/PbaAmw0l4G — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 18, 2017

JUST IN: "Everything was blown out of proportion." – Salem, NH father who took his 4 kids to CO. He told us he's now back w/ kids #7News pic.twitter.com/KwAlblwhop — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 17, 2017

