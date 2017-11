SAN PABLO, Calif. (CNN) – Four people are dead and several injured after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash in California.

The collision involved five cars on Highway 80 in San Pablo, California.

Details about the victims were not immediately known. The wounded were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Authorities arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver.

