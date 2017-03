BOSTON (AP) - Fire crews responded last night after a building in Hyde Park went up in flames.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor and spread through the walls to the second floor.

Four people were displaced by the flames.

No one was injured.

Officials estimate there was $80,000 in damage.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)