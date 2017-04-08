4 displaced after house fire in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire in Haverhill in Saturday, where strong wind made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

The fire started at a multi-family house on Arlington Street. Firefighters said old wiring sparked the fire, which started between the first and second floors and then traveled up the walls to the roof.

Four people were displaced by the fire. No one was injured.

