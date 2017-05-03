4 emergency workers hospitalized after responding to unattended death in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Crews responding to an unattended death in Haverhill fell ill Wednesday afternoon and were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say emergency crews were called to Anna Street for a report of man who who was found dead inside a home.

While at the home, the responders became sick. Their condition is not known.

It’s not clear what caused the sickness. A hazmat crew has been called to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

