4 face charges in fentanyl overdose death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire attorney general’s office has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of selling fentanyl that resulted in a fatal overdose, the fourth person facing charges in the death.

Thirty-year-old Brandon Laurion died in Rochester in October 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Viterbo Enrique-Minaya, also known as Francisco Rodriguez-Benitez. He’s serving a sentence in Massachusetts for drug sales and conspiracy.

The office said it is anticipated that upon completion of his sentence in Massachusetts, Enrique-Minaya will be turned over to New Hampshire authorities.

Two people have been charged with selling or dispensing the fentanyl that caused Laurion’s death. One pleaded guilty; the other awaits trial. Laurion’s girlfriend was charged with conspiring with the others and with concealing his cellphone. She faces jury selection in January.

