4 from New Hampshire die in wreck in North Carolina

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Four New Hampshire residents have died in a wreck in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3 p.m. Monday in Waxhaw, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Charlotte.

Local media outlets reported that troopers said a woman in a car pulled in front of a tractor trailer rig. Troopers said the truck driver tried to stop but could not.

Investigators said 68-year-old Dale Kennedy of Canaan, New Hampshire, was driving the car. She and her passengers, 68-year-ole June Allen, 27-year-old Michael Allen and 36-year-old Jesse Winters all died at the scene. The other victims were from Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Troopers say no charges will be filed against the truck driver.

