4 hospitalized after Smithfield, Rhode Island crash

Smithfield, R.I. (WHDH) — An alleged drink driver is facing DUI charges following a wrong way wreck.

The accident happened on Route 146 in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, just across the Massachusetts border.

Police say the man entered the southbound lanes in Massachusetts and crashed head on into a car going northbound.

Four people were rushed to the hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries.

