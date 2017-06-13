4 hospitalized after white powder douses gas station

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — Officials say four people were hospitalized after a fire suppression system doused customers with white powder at a Massachusetts gas station.

Fire officials say they responded to a fire alarm Monday afternoon at a Cumberland Farms gas station in Rehoboth. Responding crews determined there was no fire, and the system had instead malfunctioned and sprayed the area with a chemical powder used in fire extinguishers.

The Rehoboth Fire Chief says four people were taken to local hospitals for breathing problems and skin irritation. The injuries are being reported as non-life-threatening.

Police say no charges will be filed.

In a statement, Cumberland Farms says the store will be closed while the suppressant is cleaned up and the malfunction investigation is complete.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)