4 indicted on murder charges in fatal shooting of man at Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people were formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city’s Dorchester section in October.

RELATED: Man shot to death inside room at Holiday Inn, Boston police say

A Suffolk County Grand Jury returned indictments charging James Coleman, 26, John Collins, 24, Errin Crawford, 29, and Michael Reynolds, 24, with first-degree murder.

The men are accused of killing 22-year-old Joshua Briggs at the Holiday Inn Express on Boston Street on Oct 17.

Evidence suggests Coleman, Collins, and Crawford were present inside a room at the hotel with Briggs, but were kicked out by staff following a fight.

The individuals then returned with Reynolds around 4:15 a.m., forced their way into the room, stole money and jewelry, then fatally shot Briggs, according to investigators.

“The indictments allege that the defendants knew there were guns in that room, and they returned with more guns of their own,” Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said.

All of the defendants were ordered held on bails ranging from $200,000 to $500,000.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)