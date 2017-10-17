4 injured, including pregnant woman, when city bus crashes in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say four people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a city bus crashed in Haverhill.

Emergency crews responded to Kenoza Street and Victory Avenue for a report of a crash involving an MVRTA bus and a truck.

The Haverhill Fire Department says a pregnant woman was among four people taken to the hospital. All of the victims were conscious and alert. They were taken to various hospitals.

Video from Sky7 showed a disabled pickup truck at the scene with extensive front-end damage. The bus also showed severe damage. Debris could be seen scattered all over the road.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

