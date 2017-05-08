4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving bus in Chicago

CHICAGO (WHDH) - Four people were killed and four others injured after a head-on crash between a car and a city bus in Chicago on Sunday morning.

The four people killed were inside a sedan that collided with the bus. Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control.

The bus driver and three people on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

