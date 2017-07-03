4 killed in Georgia plane crash

Chatsworth, GA (WHDH) — Investigators in Georgia are trying to figure out what caused a small plane to crash and break up in mid-air, killing four people on board.

Officials from the NTSB say there were thunderstorms in the area when the plane crashed.

Debris spread over half a mile with some items even landing near houses.

“A bag fell on our house,” said Jessica Smith, “like a pink purse, and it had some shoes and stuff in it.”

Officials say the plane log has been recovered and they hope it will lead to answers.

