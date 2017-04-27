4 men stabbed in East Boston

EAST BOSTON, MA (WHDH) - Four men were stabbed early Thursday morning as violence erupted in the streets of East Boston.

Initially, authorities responded around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired on Saratoga Street, but they instead found four stabbing victims in the area.

When police arrived at the scene near Montecristo Restaurant, they found two victims on Gove Street, one victim on Border Street and a fourth victim that had walked into the East Boston Health Clinic.

Boston EMS say all of the victims were men. They all were taken to area hospitals with serious wounds. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police are still at a scene investigating the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.

